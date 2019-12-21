Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents as Aaradhya Bachchan performs for an Annual Day function.

Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is always beside her daughter and always takes care of her.

Aaradhya Bachchan performed in a traditional saree at her school's annual day event on Friday. The pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan in a saree are breaking the internet.

She was dressed in red and green saree, with a tied bun encircled in a gajra. She was looking pretty as her proud mom holding her and walking. While Aishwarya wore a bright pink salwar suit. She looked stunning as always.

Many other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and others attended the event.

Check out the Aaradhya Bachchan photos and video below:

Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aaradhya Bachchan performs in saree

Check out the performance of Aaradhya Bachchan.