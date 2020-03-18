Aishwarya Rai's lookalike Manasi Naik wows social media

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Mar 2020 19:20:03 IST

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Marathi actress Manasi Naik has been enjoying social media attention for her resemblence to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Several of Manasi's pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet and, looking at the snapshots, many netizens feel that they are reminded of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry.

"Aishwarya's duplicate," a user commented.

Another user wrote: "Aishwarya's carbon copy."

Earlier in 2005, actress Sneha Ullal, who was paired opposite superstar Salman Khan in "Lucky: No Time For Love", made similar headlines for her striking resemblance to Aishwarya.

However, "Lucky" fared way below expectations at the box office, and Sneha could not quite make her mark in Bollywood in the years to come.

Will the resemblance with Aishwarya work for Manasi? Time will tell.

--IANS

sim/vnc

