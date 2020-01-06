Seems like the new year isn't a happy one for the contestants as they face Salman's brunt on the first weekend of the year. It rather begins abruptly when Salman enters the house without prior intimation and expresses his disappointment in them as they wish him.

In complete disgust, he exclaims that they all are looking miserable on screen and need to get their act right. Salman loses his calm on Asim and questions him on calling Sidharth's father 'a cry baby' despite knowing that he is no more and clarifies that abusing is not the route to gain screen presence.

He raises his voice on Asim regarding his changed personality and informs that he is coming across as bad and irritating. Moving over to Sidharth, he reprimands him for being abusive and crossing all limits.

Upset and angry, Salman rebukes Rashami for putting blame on cameramen and crew for portraying them in a negative light. He tells her if she feels that the team is doing injustice in any way, she must walk out of the house the very moment.

To lighten up the mood and bring some sanity, Salman Khan welcomes Ajay Devgan and Kajol as they grace the stage to promote their upcoming film 'Tanhaji'. Having known Ajay and Salman for years now, Kajol is well aware of their traits and inform everyone about their lying skills and calls for a lot detector.

Kajol bombards Ajay and Salman with questions and gets both the stars to reveal many secrets. Later Salman kicks off the fun with the famous headphones ‘Dumb Charades’.

Comical expressions and funny guesses leave everyone in splits.Furthermore, Kajol and Ajay Devgan enter the house to meet the contestants and hunt for the No.1 Jodi of the Bigg Boss house. They make four pairs basis the bonding of the contestants as they compete for the coveted title. They give them a task with three rounds to test their compatibility and feelings towards each other.

The shower task is back and Salman Khan informs that this time around, they will be bathed with more slimy and dirty elements. Just like everyone, contestants turn it into a fun task and agree to all the answers and subject Shehnaz, Aarti and Vishal to the slime shower. Who will be crowned as Jodi No.1? Will Rashami decide to take up the opportunity and leave the house?