Ajay Devgn doesn't discriminate between artistes: Bhavin Bhanushali

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Bhavin Bhanushali, who played Ajay Devgns son in "De De Pyaar De", says the star doesn't discriminate between big and small artistes.

"Ajay Devgn is one of my favourite actors. He is a very humble and down-to-earth person. We had a fun time on the set of 'De De Pyaar De'. We would usually play snooker and table tennis together after pack-up. On and off screen we were very close to each other. For me, he is the best person and a really good co-actor because he doesn't discriminate between a big and a small artiste," Bhavin said.

"Since 'De De Pyaar De' was my Bollywood debut, working with Ajay Devgn actually made it even more special. He would also give me tips on how to deliver my scenes better and that was a good learning experience. I want to wish him luck for his movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and I'm sure it's going to do well as he is a really good actor," he added.

Bhavin is currently playing Mirza Ali in the Sony SAB show, "Tenali Rama".

