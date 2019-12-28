  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ajay Devgn doesn't discriminate between artistes: Bhavin Bhanushali

Ajay Devgn doesn't discriminate between artistes: Bhavin Bhanushali

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Dec 2019 19:59:32 IST

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actor Bhavin Bhanushali, who played Ajay Devgns son in "De De Pyaar De", says the star doesn't discriminate between big and small artistes.

"Ajay Devgn is one of my favourite actors. He is a very humble and down-to-earth person. We had a fun time on the set of 'De De Pyaar De'. We would usually play snooker and table tennis together after pack-up. On and off screen we were very close to each other. For me, he is the best person and a really good co-actor because he doesn't discriminate between a big and a small artiste," Bhavin said.

"Since 'De De Pyaar De' was my Bollywood debut, working with Ajay Devgn actually made it even more special. He would also give me tips on how to deliver my scenes better and that was a good learning experience. I want to wish him luck for his movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and I'm sure it's going to do well as he is a really good actor," he added.

Bhavin is currently playing Mirza Ali in the Sony SAB show, "Tenali Rama".

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsGood to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Good to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

NewsHere's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

Here's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

NewsSalman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

Salman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

Bigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

NewsAkshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

NewsWhy Rita Ora can't do normal things?

Why Rita Ora can't do normal things?

FeatureBollywood Party Mashup Songs

Bollywood Party Mashup Songs

FeatureBollywood Song Remakes in 2019

Bollywood Song Remakes in 2019

NewsGood to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Good to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!