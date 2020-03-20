Ajay Devgn mourns the demise of football legend PK Banerjee

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Ajay Devgn has mourned the demise of legendary footballer PK Banerjee on social media.

"Had the good fortune of meeting football legend PK Banerjee in Kolkata during the Maidaan schedule in November. Sad to hear about his demise. RIP, the man with the golden kick #PKBanerjee," Devgn tweeted.

"Maidaan" is based on the golden era of Indian football and the actor essays the role of the late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. During the film's Kolkata schedule last year, Ajay had an opportunity to meet PK, as the legendary footballer was known in the footballing world and among fans. During their interaction, the football legend had shared expertise and experiences with the actor.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, "Maidaan" is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2020.

PK breathed his last after battling chest infection. He was 83, and on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of Medica Superspecialty Hospital for over two weeks. He was a two-time Olympian and the goalscorer for India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team. He is survived by his two daughters.

In 2004, PK was honoured with FIFA Order of Merit (Centennial), the highest honour accorded by FIFA, the international federation of association football. He was also hounoured with Padma Shri in 1990, and the Arjuna Award in 1961. He is listed as the Indian Footballer of 20th Century by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). PK's younger brother Prasoon Banerjee was also a renowned footballer who captained India in his days.

--IANS

abh/vnc