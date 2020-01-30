  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 09:56:53 IST

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his next flick- 'Maidaan', directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film is based on the "golden years of Indian Football". Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football.

Today Ajay Devgn shared a poster on his Instagram account. In the first poster, we see Ajay Devgn holding the ball in his hand and giving an intense look and in the below part, we see him coaching the boys during a heavy rainy day.

While in the second poster, the talented actor-filmmaker is seen kicking the football while dressed in a denim shirt and trousers. He is also seen holding a long umbrella and a bag in his hand. The poster has a vintage backdrop citing the era in which the film was set in.

And in the third poster, the several football players standing on a muddy field and drenched in mud.

The film also features Priyamani and Gajrao Rao in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is set to release on 27th November 2020.

Check out the 'Maidaan' posters below:

Ajay Devgn captioned,'Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai'

Ajay Devgn captioned,'Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn captioned,'#MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan!'

