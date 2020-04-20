Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa Devgan

Today is the birthday of Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa Devgn. He shared a lovely post on the birthday of his daughter Nysa. And wrote Happy "Birthday dear daughter🎂Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe".

The picture shows Ajay Devgn taking the selfie while dressed in a blue T-shirt. Nysa is seen flashing a big smile in a white top and red skirt.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Maidaan, based on the golden era of Indian football. The movie is slated to release on November 27, 2020. Check out the post below

