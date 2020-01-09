Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met Former India captain M.S. Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.

Ajay on Thursday morning shared a photograph of himself on Twitter posing with Dhoni.

He captioned it: "Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni."

The 50-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his upcoming film "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod.

It will release on Friday along with actress Deepika Padukone's "Chhapaak".