Ajitesh Sharma : The 'Pehchaan' keeps rolling

Scientist turned filmmaker Ajitesh Sharma is keeping his ‘Pehchaan’ (The Identity) rolling in the digital world with its diverse content.

From his first short film VISIBLE BRA STRAPS in 2010, Ajitesh followed with his first feature film SWEN in 2012.

A year later in 2013, Ajitesh made his foray into the world of fashion films and in 2014, he set up Keep Rolling Films, which under its parent company Atiksh Entertainment Private Limited promotes in-house and collaborated films, music videos and fashion films.

Ajitesh a strong believer in diversifying the nature of his work, has produced a children’s short film FOLKTALE in 2018 that shot to fame in the festival circuit of 2018-19 by securing 36 selections and bagging 11 awards in 12 countries.

In the pipeline lies a documentary titled THE CHERNOBYL SAGA- IRISH BUTTER CASE OF INDIA - a hard hitting documentary based on real facts in India.

Recently, a fashion film titled STÚLKAN in Icelandic which means ‘The Girl’ was shot at Iceland. STÚLKAN has received accolades and awards at multiple international events that includes nomination at La Jolla International Fashion Film Festival 2019, California, often referred to as the ‘Cannes of Fashion Films.’

Keep Rolling Films has made its space as an indie and Ajitesh Sharma sees an exciting future ahead in the digital world and out of the box cinema/content in general.

Keep Rolling Films latest release "PEHCHAAN, THE IDENTITY a short movie with a huge message released on 14th February, 2020 depicts the efforts to stay positive in life and achieve success against all odds.

With the changing audience preferences where a pure masala entertainer like BAAGHI 3 and an out of the box cinema like KAAMYAAB are seen coming together this Friday. The hope is increasing and with the ongoing digital wave and filmmakers like Ajitesh Sharma, the hope and the ‘Pehchaan’ of entertainment with some enlightenment will keep on rolling.