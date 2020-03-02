Ajith celebrates on son Aadvik's birthday in style

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Mar 2020 14:53:19 IST

Chennai, March 2 (IANS) Tamil superstar Ajith, who is currently shooting for director H. Vinoth's "Valimai", recently took a break from his hectic schedule for a special occasion. Ajith along with wife Shalini, family and friends gathered to celebrate the birthday of his son Aadvik Ajith Kumar.

The pictures from the event which went viral on social media, feature Ajith looking dapper in a suit, while Aadvik looks cute in a special costume that resembles a shark. The two are surrounded by Aadvik's young friends, with an aquarium in the backdrop. Ajith's mother Mohini is also seen in the video.

If Ajith is known as Thala to fans, Aadvik is fondly called Kutty Thala. He was born on March 2, 2015. Ajith also has a daugher, Anoushka, who was born January 3, 2008.

A few days ago a picture of Ajith, holding a gun in his hand and taking aim, went viral. The picture is from Ajith's practice session for a rifle championship. The actor had participated in the 45th National rifle shooting championship last year. It is reported that he secured the ninth position in the BG4 SPM event and the 12th position in the BG4 STM event.

