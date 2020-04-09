  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Akasa and The Yellow Diary unite for a new single

Akasa and The Yellow Diary unite for a new single

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 18:40:15 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Amid lockdown blues, singer Akasa Singh has collaborated with the Mumbai-based alternative rock band, The Yellow Diary, for a song titled "Dhoondti firaan".

The Akasa-led single is a fresh version of The Yellow Diary's hit "Rab raakha", which received positive response. "Dhoondti firaan" puts spotlight on a universal belief -- that while you seek yourself, someone up above is looking after the ones you love.

"I have always been an admirer of The Yellow Diary's songs, 'Rab Raakha', of course, is my favourite. I am very excited to be collaborating with such a talented band. 'Dhoondti firaan' will definitely fill hearts with positivity and light, which is the need of the hour," said Akasa.

The Yellow Diary, recently returned from their month-long countrywide Rab Raakha Tour. The Yellow Diary band members include Himonshu Parikh (music production, keyboard, backing vocals), Rajan Batra (vocals, songwriting), Vaibhav Pani (guitar), Sahil Shah (drums) and Stuart DaCosta (bass).

"The warmth and love we have received from the audience for 'Rab raakha' has been astonishing. 'Dhoondti firaan' is an emotional rendition of 'Rab raakha' in the soulful voice of Akasa, marking our first-ever collaboration. We are all going through difficult times, and we hope 'Dhoondti firaan', a song that represents hope, faith and positivity can add a touch of brightness in everyone's lives," the band said in a statement.

The single is now available across all leading streaming platforms.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

NewsParas Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

NewsFlorence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

Florence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

NewsCardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Movie ReviewTales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Tales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

FeaturePassionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'