Akash Dhar excited about 'Kargil Girl'

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) After wooing audiences with his role in Dharma's first horror film "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship", actor Akash Dhar will now be seen in another Dharma movie, titled "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" is based on the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first woman to fly the combat aviator into a war zone during the Kargil War of 1999.

"This is the best time of my life. I can't talk much about my role, but all I can say that it is pivotal role of an Air Force Pilot. I am really happy to have two back to back Dharma films," Akash said.

He also shared his experience working with actor Vicky Kaushal in "Bhoot".

"It was a sheer delight working on 'Bhoot'. I play a ship surveying officer in the film who is also Vicky Kaushal's best friend. Vicky is so easy going and a focussed person. I have learnt a lot," he added.

--IANS

sim/bg