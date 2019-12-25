Akriti Kakar's baggage misplaced, airline apologises

Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Singer Akriti Kakar faced harassment over misplaced baggage at the airport while travelling to Delhi from Mumbai on Tuesday.

The singer complained against Indigo airlines on Twitter alleging that they have left one of her bags in Mumbai, while she landed in Delhi. She further claimed that the baggage which was marked 'fast forward', was stacked with warm clothes while she was shivering in Delhi's freezing cold.

Akriti tweeted: "Jet has shut, Air India is no good .. indigo also totally acting irresponsible! Left my Fast Forward marked baggage in Mumbai and telling me after i land in Delhi that the bag wasn't loaded in the flight! GREAT JOB @IndiGo6E."

In a separate tweet, the singer complained: "Get me luggage ASAP to Delhi @IndiGo6E! This is just ridiculous ..How can you bring one bag and leave the other behind! So now in this cold freezing Delhi.. I have no warm clothes till my bag arrives. Wow."

She also complained that the staff at Delhi airport have not been very cooperative. "And the staff at Delhi airport is not being helpful at all! @IndiGo6E THEY NEED TO FOLLOW PROCEDURE is what they say !!! They should've simply put my bag in time on the RIGHT FLIGHT!"

The airlines immediately noticed the singer's tweet and apologized to her for the inconvenience. A member from the Indigo staff commented: "Extremely sorry about this, Ms Kakar. :(We've connected your baggage from Mumbai and shall reach you tonight. Also, such behaviour of the staff is unacceptable and we're raising this right away with the relevant team. Kritika".

However, it is not known whether the singer has received her luggage carrying warm clothes or is still shivering in Delhi's freezing cold, because she hasn't yet shared anything on Twitter regarding receiving her misplaced baggage.

--IANS

abh/vnc/rt