Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, RajkummarRao and Taapsee Pannu are among a slew of Bollywood celebrities who feature in a new song, "Muskurayega India", which aims to boost people's spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the track's video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Rakul Preet, Sidharth Malhotra and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are also part of the song.

In the video, the actors can be seen urging Indians to spread smiles.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared the link of the song. "All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #MuskurayegaIndia! Do share with your family and friends," he wrote.

"Muskurayega India" has been presented by Jackky Bhagnani's JJust Music in association with Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

