  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Akshay, Ayushmann, Tiger, Kriti in inspiring song amid COVID-19 crisis

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 19:53:37 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, RajkummarRao and Taapsee Pannu are among a slew of Bollywood celebrities who feature in a new song, "Muskurayega India", which aims to boost people's spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Sung by Vishal Mishra, the track's video begins with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Rakul Preet, Sidharth Malhotra and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are also part of the song.

In the video, the actors can be seen urging Indians to spread smiles.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared the link of the song. "All we need is a united stand. Aur phir #MuskurayegaIndia! Do share with your family and friends," he wrote.

"Muskurayega India" has been presented by Jackky Bhagnani's JJust Music in association with Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

FeatureEk Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey