Akshay Kumar lands in trouble over his latest commercial
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Jan 2020 16:36:05 IST

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar has landed in a legal soup because of his latest washing powder commercial in which he portrays a Maratha warrior.

The "PadMan" actor has been blamed for huting the Maratha sentiments. In the ad, the actor returned to his kingdom after defeating the enemies. When one of his soldier's wife taunts the army for his dirty clothes.

The actor says if his army can win battles, it can also wash clothes. It then shows the actor dancing while washing clothes. However, the commercial has not gone down well with a section of people.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, a police complaint has been filed at Worli police station in Mumbai against him for mocking the Marathi culture and hurting the sentiments.

Akshay is yet to respond.

