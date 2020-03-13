  1. Home
Nupur Sanon
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 10:00:50 IST

One of the most popular songs of 2019 that stole our hearts is surely Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon starrer 'Filhall'.The song is sung by Punjabi sensation B Praak and written by Jaani.

Filhall has 650 million views on YouTube making it the trending chartbuster number 1 in recent times, and the extravagant success of the music video made its makers announce a sequel this year.

Also read: Song lyrics of Filhall by B praak

The 5 minutes short video wasn't just a regular music video but a tale with a mix of emotions. Nupur exceptionally stood out in it as she never made us feel like it was her very first time being in front of the camera.

She was a breath of freshness and wowed us with her screen presence, be it as the happy girl in love or the heartbroken one who revisits her past seeing the man she once loved.

The sequel will bring to us the unmatchable beautiful onscreen pairing of Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon yet again and will for surely touch new chords in our hearts. Expressing her views Nupur said " Acting is definitely my new-found love but singing has always been my passion.

Post-Filhall’s release I was bombarded with Dms and tweets to sing a female version. The audience gave me so much love and warmth for my first so I couldn’t resist thanking them with this unplugged version in my own voice. And it was surreal for me to do a cover of my own song."

Debutante Nupur Sanon never stayed back in showing her talents to us, this budding talent is also a trained classical singer and since Filhall's release, she has built a very loyal and solid fan base in the country.

Her lovely fans have been demanding her to sing the female version of Filhall and as a gift of gratitude and love for her fans, she went unplugged for the first time and gifted them the female version of the super successful Filhall that is set to release today on the 12th of March 2020.

Actors today are no more restricted to only showing us their acting skills, they often explore and bring out their hidden qualities and talents. Previously we have seen popular actors like Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra bringing out their singing talent and now we have Nupur Sanon stepping into the list.

Nupur's this lovely gesture of gifting her fans the female version of Filhall is indeed very sweet and will give the lovely ladies now a new song to express their love and strong felt emotions for the love of their love.

We hope the song captivates people's heart and makes everyone humm the song and becomes once again the love anthem of 2020.

