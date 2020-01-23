Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon to return in sequel of 'Filhall' music video

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 17:45:07 IST

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Superstar Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur have already sizzled as a superhit pair in the music video of B Praak's song "Filhall", which has crossed 500 million views on YouTube.

Now, spurred by the success of the music video, the makers have decided to launch a sequel to the song.

Sharing the news on social media, Akshay wrote: "The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2."

Composed by Jaani, "Filhall" emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November last year.

The video featured Akshay as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character, and narrates how their love story had a tragic end.

"Filhall" marked Akshay's music video debut, and Nupur's entry into the world of show nusiness.

Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good films.

