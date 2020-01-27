Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' gets a new release date

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Akshay Kumar's "Bell Bottom", which was scheduled to release on January 22, 2021, will now release on April 2 next year.

The change in the release date of the film comes in the wake of Akshay's postponing another upcoming film, "Bachchan Pandey", from December this year to January 21 next year.

"Bachchan Pandey" clearly had a domino effect, because moving the film to January 21 now meant it would clashed with Akshay's own film, "Bell Bottom"! In turn, that prompted Akshay to shift "Bell Bottom" to April.

"I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but 22nd January 2021 is not that day. #BellBottom will now release on 2nd April, 2021," Akshay wrote on Instagram.

"Bell Bottom" is a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Earlier on Monday, Akshay announced that he, along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, had decided to postpone "Bachchan Pandey" on Aamir Khan's request. Aamir has also lined up his next film "Laal Singh Chaddha" for the same week and was keen to get a solo release on Christmas.

--IANS

sim/vnc