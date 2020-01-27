Akshay Kumar is riding high on the success of his recent releases and he has many films to be lined for releases this year.

Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey was earlier scheduled to hit screens on Christmas this year. The makers have changed its release date to avoid clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Akshay Kumar shared a photo and captioned, “New look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon”

In the poster, Akshay Kumar looks fierce with his one eye shut, a mark on his face and gold chains with a black lungi.

Bachchan Pandey was clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on December 25. But it has a new release date 22nd January 2021.

On hearing this, Aamir Khan requested Akshay Kumar to push 'Bachchan Pandey' release date. Aamir Khan thanked Akshay Kumar in his tweet.

Bachchan Pandey also stars in Kriti Sanon in female lead. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Check out the Bachchan Pandey’s new look and Aamir Khan;s tweet below:

Akshay Kumar's new look in Bachchan Pandey

Aamir Khan tweeted, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a"

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Anytime @aamir_khan , we’re all friends here 🙃 Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon"