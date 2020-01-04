Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!
The last major release of the year, Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer GOOD NEWWZ, has gone past the hit mark and is now on way to a super hit status.
As per the details, after netting 125-126 crore during the opening week from India, the film has entered the second on a strong note, and once again there will be a day wise increase in collection, during the second weekend as well!
Meanwhile after a decent opening week (115 crore) Salman Khan’s DABANGG 3 crashed in the second week with a 20 crore haul, which makes it 135 crore in two weeks from India (145-146 crore including dubbed versions), and may just about manage to touch the 150 crore mark for all versions combined and an average plus fate.