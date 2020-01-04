  1. Home
GOOD NEWWZ and DABANGG 3
S Abid By S Abid | 04 Jan 2020 12:46:10 IST

The last major release of the year,  Dharma Productions’ Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara starrer GOOD NEWWZ, has gone past the hit mark and is now on way to a super hit status.

As per the details, after netting 125-126 crore during the opening week from India, the film has entered the second on a strong note, and once again there will be a day wise increase in collection, during the second weekend as well!

Meanwhile after a decent opening week (115 crore) Salman Khan’s DABANGG 3 crashed in the second week with a 20 crore haul, which makes it 135 crore in two weeks from India (145-146 crore including dubbed versions), and may just about manage to touch the 150 crore mark for all versions combined and an average plus fate.

