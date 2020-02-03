  1. Home
Akshay Kumar gives karate tips to daughter Nitara (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Feb 2020 16:44:26 IST

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar was recently spotted giving last-minute tips to his 'Karate Girl' Nitara before her martial arts exam.

Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Sunday, where the actor is seen giving tips to his seven-year-old daughter Nitara on a few fiery kicks.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar starts shooting with Bear Grylls

"One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl," Twinkle captioned the image.

The image currently has garnered 203K likes on Instagram.

Akshay and Twinkle married on January 2001. They also have a son named Aarav.

On the work front, Akshay has an exciting slate of work coming up this year. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop drama film "Sooryavanshi" opposite Katrina Kaif, and also be in "Laxmmi Bomb" along with Kiara Advani.

That apart, Akshay also has the period drama film "Prithviraj" lined up in the following months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

