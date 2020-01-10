  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Akshay's tip to Salman: Call the sequel 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas'

Akshay's tip to Salman: Call the sequel 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Jan 2020 17:41:09 IST

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar had a wild suggestion for Bollywood colleague Salman Khan, after the latter announced his next film, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".

Tweeting his congratulation to Salman, the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji on Friday, Akshay suggested a title for the film's sequel. He said the sequel of the unusually-named film should be called "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas".

"Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas'," Akshay tweeted.

Salman announced "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" on Friday. The film is slated to release on Eid 2021. It will be directed by Farhad Samji.

Akshay will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi". The film also stars Katrina Kaif.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsMarvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

NewsHow Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

How Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

NewsSanaya Irani's adorable birthday wish for 'French Fry' Drashti Dhami

Sanaya Irani's adorable birthday wish for 'French Fry' Drashti Dhami

NewsKajol shares a secret about Ajay Devgn

Kajol shares a secret about Ajay Devgn

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : A Special Punjabi guest to visit gokuldham society to celebrate lohri

NewsHindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

Hindi Diwas: Kangana Ranaut urges all mothers to teach their children Hindi

NewsMarvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' sequel to have new director

NewsHow Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

How Tom Holland landed in Robert Downey Jr's 'Dolittle'?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'You should be sad' by Halsey

Song Lyrics of 'You should be sad' by Halsey