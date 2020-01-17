  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Akshay-Twinkle mark 19th anniversary with quirky post

Akshay-Twinkle mark 19th anniversary with quirky post

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 18:48:38 IST

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shared a quirky picture post on social media to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Akshay took to Instagram to share a picture where he is seen in his scary Pakshirajan avatar from the movie "2.0", trying to plant a bite on wife Twinkle's cheek. Rather than look scared, she seems to be amused.

"Visual representation of what married life looks like... some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like... as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn't have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina... with love from Pakshirajan," Akshay captioned the picture addressed to his wife, who is also called Tina.

Twinkle, too, shared her husband's post. Their posts are being flooded with congratulatory messages from fans.

Akshay Kumar and former actress Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple has two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

They have starred together in the films "Zulmi" and "International Khiladi". Both films released in 1999.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsBigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli's mom lashes out at Vishal Aditya Singh

NewsAmeesha Patel learns Ghaziabadi language for her next

Ameesha Patel learns Ghaziabadi language for her next

NewsJohn Cena says he is not done with wrestling

John Cena says he is not done with wrestling

NewsPriyanka Chopra adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video

Priyanka Chopra adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video

NewsFatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

NewsDisha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Disha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Movie ReviewDolittle Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Dolittle Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Movie ReviewJust Mercy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Just Mercy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS

Song Lyrics of 'Black Swan' by BTS