  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Al Pacino: 1970s a dark period of my life

Al Pacino: 1970s a dark period of my life

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 18:23:30 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 21 (IANS) Hollywood veteran Al Pacino doesnt like to remember the 1970s because it was "a dark period" of his life.

Pacino forayed into the digital space with "Hunters", a series about vigilantes seeking to bring justice to Nazis hiding in 1970s in the US.

Asked if doing the show took him back to the era, Pacino said: "Nothing takes me back to the '70s, no. I just can't go back there. No. I'm, I'm in the '70s right now as I speak to you, and there's no '70s costumes going on. It's a dark period of my life. It was very fruitful for - you know, I was in very good movies at the time, and lots happened to me. But there's something dark about where I was at, at that time. I was a little bit more, I think getting, you know, taking drugs and drinking and all that in the 1970s. It was a bit, a little over the top," he added.

"Hunters" is a conspiracy thriller, produced by the award-winning Jordan Peele. It follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York. The group is known as the Hunters. Set in the late 1970s, the show is about Pacino's character Meyer Offerman, who is on a quest to find a team who will help him violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the US. The series went live on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

The series also stars Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsHrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

Hrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

NewsHere's why Ananya Panday has a promising 2020 with a stellar line-up of projects

Here's why Ananya Panday has a promising 2020 with a stellar line-up of projects

NewsRadhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium!

Radhika Madan turns vegan for Angrezi Medium!

NewsShaan's new romantic song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon' out now

Shaan's new romantic song 'Main tujhko yaad karta hoon' out now

NewsKajal Aggarwal's first look from her next Tollywood film revealed

Kajal Aggarwal's first look from her next Tollywood film revealed

News'Mentalhood' poster: Karisma Kapoor leads the pack on a new journey from motherhood to Mentalhood

'Mentalhood' poster: Karisma Kapoor leads the pack on a new journey from motherhood to Mentalhood

NewsHrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

Hrithik Roshan has a fanboy in Vicky Kaushal

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan's trendy Skirt Style outfits

Hina Khan's trendy Skirt Style outfits

NewsHere's why Ananya Panday has a promising 2020 with a stellar line-up of projects

Here's why Ananya Panday has a promising 2020 with a stellar line-up of projects