Al Pacino dating 'Midsomer Murders' actress Felicity Dean?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Feb 2020 19:39:28 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Hollywood veteran Al Pacino is reportedly dating "Midsomer Murders" fame actress Felicity Dean after years of being single.

The two made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the BAFTAs, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"They have known each other for years but are now a couple. Attending the BAFTAs together was a big statement," a source said.

Pacino,79. has had several long term relationships over the years, but he's never married.

He is father to three children - the eldest is daughter Julie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and twins Anton and Olivia with actress Beverly D'Angelo.

On the work front, Pacino has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "The Irishman". Interestingly, this is his first Academy Award nomination in the 27 years of his career.

"The idea of it being the first (nomination) in a long time, well, that's cool, But I guess, just getting an Oscar nomination, it's just, how about it just makes you feel good? It really does," Pacino said.

--IANS

sim/bc

