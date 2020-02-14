Al Pacino says director David Weil is a real artist

Los Angeles, Feb 14 (IANS) Hollywood veteran Al Pacino loved working with director David Weil on his debut web series "Hunters", and says Weil is a very special person and a real artist.

Pacino turns into a Nazi hunter in his debut web series, "Hunters". The highly-anticipated series will see him go on a murderous rampage.

The conspiracy thriller, produced by the award-winning Jordan Peele, follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York. The group is known as the Hunters. Set in the late 1970s, the trailer follows Pacino on a quest to find a team who will help him violently hunt down Nazis living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the US.

"I love David Weil and, and what he's done. He is a very special person, a real artist. And it's great to be around that. We built our working relationship during rehearsals. I would talk to him, bother him on the set, just come up to him and we would talk," Pacino said.

The series also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, was created by Weil, who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano.

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer. The series is executive produced by Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions; Nelson McCormick; Tom Lesinski from Sonar Entertainment. The series will go live on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.

