It seems there's no stopping Alaya F. Ever since her power-packed performance in her debut movie, Alaya's career has gone supernova. We have seen her in a variety of looks from athleisure to sleek outfits to quirky dresses and her impressive array of looks has cemented her status as one of the fashionable celebrities.

At a recent red carpet event, Alaya F was seen ticking off in one of the season's hottest hues "Lilac". With asymmetrical hemline and structured tulles, Alaya looked like a vision to behold.

We have lost sleep thinking about this standout outfit and how ethereal she looks. The actress took to her social media to share the look, the caption of the post read as; "I love me some Charming Prints... or... Prints Charming?😉🤣"

Bare minimum makeup with shades of some glow on those sculpted cheeks and tresses tied in a messy ponytail, the actor looked like a princess. Alaya skipped the accessories and let her outfit take the center stage with that gleaming smile.

Impressing the audience with her immense on-screen presence in Jawaani Jaanema, the girl of the moment Alaya F will next be seen in Pooja Entertainment's second film. The details of the project are yet to be announced but we are confident that she will shine out bright.

Ticking off all her firsts, Alaya - the most promising talent of the year, looked ravishing and classy on the cover of a leading lifestyle magazine. She also graced a fashion show where she turned show stopper for a known fashion designer. The walk, the confidence, the style - Alaya was fabulous and her innate ability to connect with the masses is incredible.