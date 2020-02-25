Alaya F brings the perfect shimmer pick for the season!

It's difficult to find a look that she can't pull off - whether its urban cool or red carpet ready, Alaya can work any style she picks and this time, it is shimmer that she is bringing with the perfect dose of freshness to it. Alaya F took to her social media and shares a trail of pictures that prove- she is here to win over the fashion police and our hearts!

Also read: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's crazy 'Adulting' dialogues

A short bodycon in shimmer scaled texture is all that you need to light up any evening! The bling never goes out of fashion but only a few can pull it off with utter ease and Alaya F surely is one. Keeping the look highly minimalistic and letting her dress do the talking- girls, here is what you need as an essential in your wardrobe to rock any event or evening.

Giving us major fashion vibes, Alaya looks like a diva in this look and we certainly cannot have enough of it. On the work front, Alaya who has secured a place in the tinsel town with her impactful performance in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ will be seen in Pooja entertainment‘s untitled next.

The ‘girl of the moment’ Alaya F also graced the cover of a leading magazine as their February covergirl and received appreciation from all across for her style statement and yet again, something she innately possesses- her confidence. Alaya is definitely winning and owning it on all fronts with her power-packed performance and sense of style which sets her soaring on a higher note, already.