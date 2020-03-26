  1. Home
Alaya F
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 12:33:58 IST

The pandemic has changed the entire algorithm of the globe and has everyone in a house arrest. Amidst this, Alaya F shares what she misses the most and wants  to get back to the most by sharing a throwback video. 

Taking to her Instagram Alaya shares, "Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds😄 @rajendrachaturvedi @gopikrishnakathak"

The video shows how Alaya is executing a dance step of Kathak doing some chakras all across the room and by the end of it has all smiles and some dizzyness. This video also evidently highlights how Alaya practices everything and the final output is just praiseworthy.

Truly, this makes us want to get out, practice some dance moves and try to ace them. Alaya surely knows how to wow the audiences with the various talents she has.

Alaya, the girl of the moment  made a pheonomenal silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman and has garnered immense love and appreciation for the promising debut performance. The audiences and critics alike have loved the performance. Alaya truly underwent immense preperation for the debut performance.

Shortly after the movie released, the actress also made her debut on the cover of a leading magazine and also made her fashion week debut walking for a popular brand. 

Alaya F after making a phenomenal debut will be seen in Puja Entertainment's next.

