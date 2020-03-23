At a time, when the entire world is making sure to do their bit in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, our ‘girl of the moment’ made sure she does her bit by putting up a strong message on her social media. With great power comes great responsibility and Alaya F sure knows that very well!

The promising debutant took to her social media and posted a story saying, “Stay home, stay isolated, stay safe! Social distancing is the key to curb coronavirus. Let’s support the ongoing #JanataCurfew today, 22nd March from 7 am to 9 pm. #IndiaFightsCorona”.

Millions of people across the country are staying indoors where streets wear a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.

Owing a wide fanbase with the reach of a celebrity appeal, Alaya F’s message to her fans definitely adds to this larger appeal to the citizens of the nation. Alaya has always been a popular name but her phenomenal debut with Jawaani Jaaneman has made her a star to look out for and with a time like this in view, she doesn’t shy away from expressing and upholding her responsibility which makes her a true star!

Well, stay indoors and stay safe as the very beautiful Alaya F makes sure to tell us!