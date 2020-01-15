Alec Baldwin slams Donald Trump's supporters

Los Angeles, Jan 15 (IANS) Alec Baldwin has hit out at supporters of US President Donald Trump for "colossal destruction" of America in a string of severely critical tweets.

Baldwin, who has become famous for impersonating Trump on sketch show "Saturday Night Live", took to the social networking site as he bemoaned the "moral collapse" of the country and put the blame on those who backed Trump in 2016, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"American democracy has always been a struggle between the misaligned protections of specific freedoms and a raging, at times intoxicating, 12 cylinder economy. It demanded vigilant/consistent regulation, compassion for the disenfranchised and the periodic display of a necessary sacrifice that allowed for the long term health of our society at the expense of short term whims," Baldwin tweeted.

"The desecration of those ideals and the near moral collapse of this country falls squarely in the lap of Trump's supporters... as opposed to Trump himself, who is merely what psychology labels the 'objective negative function'."

Baldwin added: "Like fire, floods and earthquakes, it destroys, and only destroys, by its very nature. Without prejudice. It is Trump voters, particularly those who would re-elect him who bear the blame. For the undeniable and colossal destruction of everything that matters to us as Americans that cannot be merely monetised."

Baldwin previously said he was reluctant to return to the role of Trump, as he labelled the President "a threat to my safety and that of my family" after he wrote about the possibility of "retribution" for "SNL" and NBC bosses on his Twitter in 2019.

--IANS

dc/in