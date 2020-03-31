Ali Fazal channels inner Batman to help people in need

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Mar 2020 19:17:51 IST

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ali Fazal channeled his inner Batman to help people in desperate need for food.

Ali on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself driving around Mumbai in a Batman mask and listening to old Bollywood songs.

He captioned the clip: "Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa...... couldn't muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out."

Ali added: "We've collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there! Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn't matter."

The video currently has 52.3K like on the photo-sharing website.

--IANS

dc/vnc

