  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ali Fazal: Have been hit on by men

Ali Fazal: Have been hit on by men

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 14:51:16 IST

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal went on a same sex date for a web show, and says it was a fun experience.

Ali went on a same sex date on Karan Johar's dating reality show, "What The Love! With Karan Johar". With the Netflix show, Karan along with his team of fashion and style experts, Maneka Harinsinghani and make-up and hair artist Shaan Muttathil, will transform the participants into the best versions of themselves.

In the show, one contestant Rabanne is seeking a consistent and committed partner. Karan decided to set-up a prep date for Rabanne with Ali.

"This is the first same sex date for me. I have a lot of gay friends and have been hit on by men as well. To begin with it was a very nervous experience, more for me because I've never been on a same sex date before. But I stayed on and was just having fun with him. I think that was quite a task and I actually feel good about it," Ali said after his date.

The two indulged in a fun conversation. When Rabanne told Ali that he has always wanted his prince charming to lift him up in his strong arms, Ali lifted Rabanne in his arms. The show went live on Netflix on January 30.

--IANS

sug/bg

NewsJennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Jennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

NewsManushi Chhillar begins shooting for her debut film

Manushi Chhillar begins shooting for her debut film

NewsMadonna resumes her highly-anticipated world tour post injury

Madonna resumes her highly-anticipated world tour post injury

NewsFast & Furious 9 posters: The makers reveals character posters ahead of new trailer

Fast & Furious 9 posters: The makers reveals character posters ahead of new trailer

NewsHailey Baldwin pleads fans to stop 'roasting' her about genetic condition

Hailey Baldwin pleads fans to stop 'roasting' her about genetic condition

News'Atrangi Re': Akshay Kumar and Dhanush plant a kiss on Sara Ali Khan

'Atrangi Re': Akshay Kumar and Dhanush plant a kiss on Sara Ali Khan

NewsJennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Jennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

News'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love

'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love