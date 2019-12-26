  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ali Fazal: Language can't be a barrier for actor

Ali Fazal: Language can't be a barrier for actor

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 14:15:35 IST

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who will be next seen in Hollywood film "Death On The Nile", is open to work in all types of languages. He never wants language to be a barrier in his career.

"Language cannot be a barrier for any actor. Neither can their geographical location nor their ethnicity be. My motive is to create a world filled with great content with people who are so invested in their art that where they come from ceases to matter. We are no longer in that phase where one has to shift Hollywood to be in Hollywood. I am going to continue living in India and keep flying in and out," he said.

Fazal also expressed his desire to work down South.

"Sometime earlier this year, I wanted to desperately do a south language film be it Tamil, Telugu , Malayalam because they are making some world class cinema in these very languages.

"That's the endeavour to seek out good work in every language possible, and find characters that challenge me and enthuse me to push myself beyond my comfort zone and absorb their complexities," he added.

--IANS

sim/sdr/

NewsSonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

Sonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

NewsTalented actors of 2019 who tackled important social subjects in films

Talented actors of 2019 who tackled important social subjects in films

NewsNo Time To Die: How Freddie Mercury inspired Rami Malek create his Bond villain role

No Time To Die: How Freddie Mercury inspired Rami Malek create his Bond villain role

NewsPretty Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wishes Merry Christmas to all

Pretty Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wishes Merry Christmas to all

NewsRiteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh tie the knot again

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh tie the knot again

NewsKarisma Kapoor captures four generations of Kapoors in one frame

Karisma Kapoor captures four generations of Kapoors in one frame

News'WAM BAM' fame Gita Patel: Bollywood is making Web-series with nudity

'WAM BAM' fame Gita Patel: Bollywood is making Web-series with nudity

NewsSurbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

Surbhi Chandna thanks her fans as she tops 'TV personality 2019' award

NewsSonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan

Sonia Mann shared the silver screen with Hritik Roshan