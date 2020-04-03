  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ali Fazal's poetic mush makes Richa Chadha blush

Ali Fazal's poetic mush makes Richa Chadha blush

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 18:48:44 IST

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) At a time when the world is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal took time out to post a romantic post for his lady-love, actress Richa Chadha.

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared a black-and-white video clip of Richa and wrote some mushy poetry as caption.

"Mohabbat ke liye kuchh khaas dil makhsoos hote hain - yeh Woh 'nagma' hai jo har saaz pe gaya nahi jaata.- M Dehelvi. (Maafi agar urdu thhodi hili duli hai... likhna seekh raha hoon)," he captioned the video.

Richa took to the comment section and wrote: "Aww baby. Blush.."

She then again wrote: "Blush bhai kijiye."

Richa and Ali have decided to postpone their wedding, which was scheduled to take place in April due to COVID-19.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in the "Fukrey" films, have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

NewsHere's why Dua Lipa quit alcohol and cigarettes

Here's why Dua Lipa quit alcohol and cigarettes

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs