  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ali Fazal: Thought I was cantankerous

Ali Fazal: Thought I was cantankerous

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 22:18:36 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of "Mirzapur" season two, says he used to think of himself as a cantankerous person.

Ali treated his fans to a question-answer session on Instagram, where a user praised him by saying: "Your acting is fabulous"

To which, Ali replied: "I thought I was cantankerous. I can live with fabulous."

Another user said: "When expectations run high, small achievements appear like failures."

"May failures never let us be shy, the world was set when risks and standards where set high."

Asked about the release of the second season of "Mirzapur" release, Ali gave a funny reply with a "Game Of Thrones" reference: "The winter is coming."

"Mirzapur", a crime thriller web series, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Duggal.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsCovid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction