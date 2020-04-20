Ali Fazal: Thought I was cantankerous

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of "Mirzapur" season two, says he used to think of himself as a cantankerous person.

Ali treated his fans to a question-answer session on Instagram, where a user praised him by saying: "Your acting is fabulous"

To which, Ali replied: "I thought I was cantankerous. I can live with fabulous."

Another user said: "When expectations run high, small achievements appear like failures."

"May failures never let us be shy, the world was set when risks and standards where set high."

Asked about the release of the second season of "Mirzapur" release, Ali gave a funny reply with a "Game Of Thrones" reference: "The winter is coming."

"Mirzapur", a crime thriller web series, revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Duggal.

