Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt currently busy with some very interesting projects up her sleeves. She recently took to her Instagram handle to announce the wrap of her shooting for the day.

Taking to the Instagram story, Alia shared a stunning picture of herself where she looked stunning in black attire. She captioned the post as, ‘Pack up!! For tonight & the year..’ The picture is taken at 6.51 in the morning.

Now Alia Bhatt has begun shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial venture Gangubai Kathiawadi, on December 27. And she took to Instagram to share the big news. In the picture, we can see 'Gangubai' written on the door and since its Christmas season, Alia took this chance and captioned the picture as, "Look what Santa gave me this year 📽❤️."

On the work front, she has films like Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai’, Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.

On the other hand, the official account of Bhansali Productions also shared the same picture on the platform. "Good things are on its way and you'll see in the new year #GangubaiKathiawadi In Cinemas 11th Sept 2020! @aliaabhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna_singh6," the caption reads.

