Alia Bhatt 'finally' reads Harry Potter, sister Shaheen is 'so proud'

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen is proud that the actress is finally catching up with the "Harry Potter" books.

Shaheen took to and shared a photograph of Alia reading a book on a couch.

"She finally reading all the many versions of Harry Potter I have lying around. So proud," Shaheen captioned the picture.

On the occasion of World Book Day on Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a photograph of the book "Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone". The day before, on April 22, she penned a poem to celebrate Earth Day.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in "Sadak 2".

In "Sadak 2" she is being directed for the first time by her father Mahesh Bhatt, who returns to film direction after around two decades. The film reunites the "Sadak" pair of Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt and also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor.

--IANS

