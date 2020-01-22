  1. Home
Alia Bhatt chosen as brand ambassador for Ayurveda-based brand (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 16:11:43 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Ayurveda-based personal care brand Vicco.

"Alia will be representing the brand's popular product, Vicco Vajradanti and its variants, a trusted name in the personal care category," the brand said in a Wednesday statement.

It added that the young actor will be shooting for TV commercials, theatre spots and advertisements. Alia's image will also feature on product containers and packaging.

"I have grown up seeing Vicco's advertisements in theatres and they are imprinted in my mind. To take on this mandate of Vicco's brand overhaul is a huge responsibility because this is a brand with legacy and deeply entrenched in the market," Alia said.

