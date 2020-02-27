  1. Home
Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and other celebs slaying in high pony tail

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 16:47:29 IST

Bollywood celebrities do something new every day, sometimes by taking off her dress, sometimes on her hair. Right now high ponytails are trending in Bollywood. All celebrities appear in high ponytails.

So if you thought high ponytails were only for workouts, think again. Our Bollywood actresses show you how to wear a high ponytail in style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, and other celebrities slays in high ponytail. 

Check out all photos below:

 Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez ponytail seems to be the best option for a day look

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone carries a stylish ponytail.

Huma Qureshi, Nora Fatehi and Disha Patani flaunt the High Ponytail

