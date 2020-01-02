Alia Bhatt posing with her 'BEST BOYS'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared a cozy picture with her Best Boys Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are vacationing together and welcoming the new year.

The Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are spending their quality time together and enjoying the exotic vacation. Ranbir and Alia give us major couple goals.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture-perfect selfie with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji and captioned, “best boys (& good girl) 🌞💜” In the picture Ranbir is all smiles with Ayan and Alia. The back view is the beach. We are totally drooling over their vacay pictures.

Earlier Alia also shared a sunkissed picture facing the sun and smiling. She captioned, "The light is coming 2020."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the couple made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in 2018.

Check out Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s vacation pictures below:

Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's perfect vacation selfie

Alia Bhatt's sunkissed picture.