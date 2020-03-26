Alia Bhatt posts pic with daddy Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 16:53:27 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt is missing her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt the most amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture in which she is seen hugging her father.

"Stay home & post old pictures when you're missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe," Alia captioned the image.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in "Sadak 2", which is directed by none other than his father Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film.

Initially, Alia was scared to be directed by him.

"Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing," she had said.

--IANS

sim/vnc

