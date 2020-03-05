Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt spotted at the screening of Netflix film Guilty. Yesterday on Wednesday night, Alia stepped out for a movie screening in the city.

She opted for a purple short cotton dress with a knot at the waist teamed with high heels. With nude makeup and hair left open, the actress looked drop-dead gorgeous. She even shared her look for the event on her Instagram account.

Also Read: Guilty Dialogues

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with her upcoming movie Brahmastra. In this movie, she will be working with Ranbir Kapoor.

Check out the Alia Bhatt's photo below:

Alia Bhatt spotted at the screening of Netflix film Guilty

Alia Bhatt spotted at the screening of Netflix film Guilty

Alia Bhatt spotted at the screening of Netflix film Guilty