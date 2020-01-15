  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look: Alia Bhatt looks dangerous as Mafia Queen

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look: Alia Bhatt looks dangerous as Mafia Queen

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 15 Jan 2020 10:32:33 IST

The first look of the much awaited film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ of Alia Bhatt is out. The actor is busy with her upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt recently dropped the new look of her much awaited film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and she is killing in her look.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt posing with her 'BEST BOYS'

Alia Bhatt shared the first look and captioned, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi 🌹#SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @bhansaliproductions @penmovies

Alia Bhatt looks stunning as Mafia Queen and brothel owner in the first look. While one poster is a monochrome closeup of her face with a big red bindi on her forehead, another is a long shot of her as she sits in a blouse and skirt, a bindi on her forehead.

Bhansali Productions also shared the first look and captioned, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.”

The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it is slated to release on 11th September 2020.

Check out Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look below:

Alia Bhatt as 'Gangubai Kathaiwadi'

Alia Bhatt looks promising as Mafia Queen

View this post on Instagram

Gangubai ❤

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Alia Bhatt shared a video yesterday and captioned, "Gangubai ❤"

Related Topics

NewsWhy Pankaj Tripathi never compromises with the quality of his work?

Why Pankaj Tripathi never compromises with the quality of his work?

NewsAftab Shivdasani to make his digital debut

Aftab Shivdasani to make his digital debut

NewsKabir Khan opens up on JNU attacks

Kabir Khan opens up on JNU attacks

NewsKnow why Nakuul Mehta was doubtful about doing a web show?

Know why Nakuul Mehta was doubtful about doing a web show?

NewsOscars 2020 nominations : Here is what team JOKER has to say

Oscars 2020 nominations : Here is what team JOKER has to say

NewsLook who is in awe of Sunny Kaushal!!

Look who is in awe of Sunny Kaushal!!

NewsDemi Lovato announces major comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato announces major comeback performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham's Mahila mandal to stage a special performance for Lohri

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham's Mahila mandal to stage a special performance for Lohri

Fashion & LifestyleBeyonce sets the internet on fire in sensational BOOTY SHOT

Beyonce sets the internet on fire in sensational BOOTY SHOT