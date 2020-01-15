The first look of the much awaited film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ of Alia Bhatt is out. The actor is busy with her upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt recently dropped the new look of her much awaited film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and she is killing in her look.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt posing with her 'BEST BOYS'

Alia Bhatt shared the first look and captioned, “Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi 🌹#SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @bhansaliproductions @penmovies

Alia Bhatt looks stunning as Mafia Queen and brothel owner in the first look. While one poster is a monochrome closeup of her face with a big red bindi on her forehead, another is a long shot of her as she sits in a blouse and skirt, a bindi on her forehead.

Bhansali Productions also shared the first look and captioned, “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020.”

The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it is slated to release on 11th September 2020.

Check out Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look below:

Alia Bhatt as 'Gangubai Kathaiwadi'

Alia Bhatt looks promising as Mafia Queen

Alia Bhatt shared a video yesterday and captioned, "Gangubai ❤"