Alia puts an end to break up rumour with Ranbir Kapoor

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 14:48:34 IST

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally put an end to all rumours about her break up with Ranbir Kapoor through a photograph on social media.

She shared a photograph of herself looking at the sunset while standing her balcony. But it was her caption that grabbed all the attention.

"Stay home and... watch the sunset... #stayhomestaysafe... P.S - credit to my all time fav photographer RK," she captioned the image.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt commented: "So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then."

Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor posted a heart emoji on the image.

Alia and Ranbir will together be seen in the upcoming film "Brahmastra", directed by Ayan Mukerji.

--IANS

dc/ksk/

