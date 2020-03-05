  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Alia, Zoya Akhtar among celebs at premiere of Kiara's film

Alia, Zoya Akhtar among celebs at premiere of Kiara's film

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 13:28:10 IST

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Makers of the Netflix film "Guilty" hosted a premiere of their film here. The guest list included Alia Bhatt, besides the film's cast members Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Taher Shabbir.

Alia, along with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan, was there to show support to her childhood friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor.

Celebrities like Zoya Akhtar, Rinku Rajguru, Makrand Deshpande, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Gauhar Khan and Shashank Khaitan also attended premier of the film.

Alvira Khan-Agnihotri, Aditya Seal, Pragya Yadav-Kapoor, Nitya Mehra, Patralekhaa and Karan Tacker were also spotted at the launch of the film.

The film's director Ruchi Narain, and producer and CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, were also spotted at the event.

Also on the guest list were Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh's sister Mehreen Pirzadaa.

"Guilty" is written by Narain, Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan. The film follows the story of a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape.

The film is the first production venture of Dharmatic, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

It is slated to release on March 6.

-IANS

iv/vnc/sdr/

NewsIs Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

NewsWomen's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

Women's Day: Rakul Preet Singh says womanhood should be celebrated every day

NewsTusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor shared an adorable picture of his son Laksshya

NewsNicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

Nicki Minaj's hubby Kenneth Petty taken into custody

NewsBritney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

Britney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

NewsWhen Justin Bieber failed to scare David Beckham

When Justin Bieber failed to scare David Beckham

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

International Women's Day 2020: These Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

NewsIs Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan's latest sporty look

Sara Ali Khan's latest sporty look