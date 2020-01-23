Your favourite songs from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is an Indian television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. It premiered on 12 January 2009 and is the fourth longest-running Indian television soap opera.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, it initially starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra and currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan.

Karan Mehra and Hina Khan were a part of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for about eight long years. Karan and Hina, who played the roles of Naitik and Akshara, were like pillars of the show.

We listen to Bollywood songs and we like them too. But there are some people who crave for television songs too. There are people who love title tracks of the favoruite serials. But these songs are not easily available. We have a list of your favurite songs below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai serial is still running on TV and the public likes the songs of this serial very much.

Check out the songs below:

Hina Khan and Karan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Title Song

Bajne lagi hai shahnaiya

Dil Se Bandhi Ek Dor Songs

Har ek sapne se sundar song

Har ek sapne se sundar mera

Jaadu Ye Kya Chal Gaya Female Version Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kis Naam Se Pukare

Pyaar Mil Jaye Piya Ka

Holi Hai Song

Son chiraya ek din ud jayegi