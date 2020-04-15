Lockdown continues across the country due to Coronavirus. The telecast of the famous religious TV show Ramayana on Doordarshan has been started again. As Ramayana started appearing on TV, people have become quite eager to know about the characters working in the show. Due to the re-release of this present, a brand new file of TRP has been created.

The show started in the year 1987 and it got so much love from the audience that the people who played the role of God in it, people started believing them to be revered. We have a list of actors who have worked on the show, who are no longer in this world.

There were many characters of Ramayan who always loved by people. One of these characters is also from Bharata, which was played by Sanjay Jog in Ramayana.However, Sanjay Jog is no longer in this world. He died 24 years ago on 27 November 1995.

Hanuman's character is one of the most popular characters of Ramayana. It was played by Dara Singh. Dara Singh was sixty years old at that time. He died in 2012.

Ravana's younger brother Vibhishan was played by Mukesh Rawal. Mukesh acted in Hindi and Gujarati films and serials. He died in 2016. His body was found on the railway track.

Indrajit played the role of Indrajit in Ramayana. She has worked in many Bollywood films including Need, Rakhi and Hathkari, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Kadambari, Insaf, 36 Hours, Sabse Bada Sukh and Jeevan Jyoti. Vijay Arora died on 2 February 2007 at his home due to a stomach ailment.

Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played Sugriva in the Ramayana, died in March this year. According to the information, he was battling cancer for a long time.

Manthara is probably one of the characters in Ramayana who hates the most. Manthara is considered responsible for sending Lord Rama on exile for 14 years. This character was played by Veteran actress Lalita Pawar. Lalita Pawar has had a long contribution in Hindi cinema. Lalita Pawar died in 1988 during the first telecast of the Ramayana.

Sita's father Mithila Naresh Janak was played by Moolraj Rajada. Moolraj was active in Hindi and Gujarati cinema and TV industry. Apart from Vikram and Betal, he played the role of Vashistha in the Vishwamitra serial. He died in 2012.

Jayashree Gadkar played Mata Kaushalya in 'Ramayana'. She has been a popular actress in Marathi films. Interestingly, her husband Bal Dhuri played the role of Dasaratha in 'Ramayana'. On August 29, 2008, Jayashree has left the world. But as Kaushalya, she is still in our hearts.