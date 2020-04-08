Allu Arjun's new film is on sandalwood smuggling, confirms second poster

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 13:39:28 IST

Hyderabad, April 8 (IANS) On the occasion of Telugu star Allu Arjun's 37th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film took to social media to announce the title of his next film, and also share the posters.

Titled "Pushpa", the posters of the Sukumar directorial show the stylish star in a rugged and rustic avatar. While the first look poster shows a close-up of the star, the second poster shows him seated crossed-legged on the ground with police officers standing in the background while sandalwood is being loaded onto a vehicle. The poster confirms the reports that the film is based on sandalwood smuggling, and will be set in a forest.

"First Look and the Title of my next movie 'P U S H P A'. Directed by dearest Sukumar garu. Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP. Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it," tweeted Allu Arjun.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. It is said that Allu Arjun has worked on his diction for this role, as he has to speak in a distinct accent.

While the music is by Devi Sri Prasad, Polish cameraman Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who previously worked on Nani's "Gang Leader", is the cinematographer of the film. The shooting of the film will begin once the ongoing lockdown ends.

Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account to wish the actor. He posted a childhood picture of Allu Arjun breaking into a move, while Chiranjeevi looks on.

Allu Arjun's last release, "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo", opened to critical acclaim and commercial praise a while back and has gone on to be a blockbuster.

--IANS

rsn/vnc

