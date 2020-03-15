Allu Arjun shares son's picture from pre-school graduation

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Mar 2020 14:59:51 IST

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Southern superstar Allu Arjun on Sunday shared a photograph of his son Ayaan from his pre-school graduation celebrations.

Allu Arjun took to Twitter, where he shared an adorable photograph of his son.

"Pre School Graduation Celebrations. Ayaan, I am so proud of you for excelling so well. I wholeheartedly Thank @bodhivalleyschool for teaching the foundation of life to my son. I am so glad as parents we made a good choice by enrolling in this school," he captioned the image.

The actor then thanked the teachers for making his son grounded.

"Thanks to all the Teachers for making him grounded, and all the helpers for taking care all these years. Thanks to Bodhi Valley School once again. Proud and Memorable Day!" he wrote.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen on screen in "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", an action drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar and Harsha Vardhan.

